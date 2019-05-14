Trivandrum: Nabbed duo was on maiden smuggling mission?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sources said they are in the initial stage of probe into the gold smuggling case and hence cannot reveal much.

“We’ve just begun the probe,” said an officer. However, sources said the two had met in Dubai and were recruited to smuggle the gold to Thiruvananthapuram.

Sereena is running a beauty salon in Dubai while Sunil had earlier worked in the KSRTC before leaving for the Emirate on long leave.

The DRI sources, who reckoned the carriers were first-timers and had no smuggling antecedents, said raids would follow the arrests.

“Neither ours nor the Customs database has any information about them. So we think this was their first assignment,” said DRI sources.

They added the two were assigned to hand over the gold to the gang which waited outside the airport. The pair are being questioned and their arrests will be recorded on Tuesday.

Lately, Thiruvananthapuram airport has seen a slew of gold seizures, with the seizure of 8 kg gold two weeks ago being the previous smuggling case.