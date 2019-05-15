Home States Kerala

Election panel asked to file statement

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice R Narayana Pisharadi also sought the view of the state government. The case was posted to May 20.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of India to file a statement, latest by May 17, on a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging the Kerala Police Association (KPA) committed large-scale postal vote fraud. 

In his petition, Chennithala alleged the KPA was instrumental in securing ballot papers of officers on election duty and exercising votes by proxy in favour of LDF candidates. “Only the voter on election duty who wishes to vote by post shall collect application in Form 12 and send it to the returning officer. 

However, the state police chief issued a directive to designate an officer as a nodal officer and authorised the officer to collect Form 12 from the returning officer and distribute it to cops on election duty,” Chennithala submitted.

The Election Commission said the SP should appoint a nodal officer to coordinate all activities. Form 12A or Form 12 shall be provided by the SP or the nodal officer to let police personnel make an application for Election Duty Certificate or Postal Ballot.

