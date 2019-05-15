Girl, mother end lives fearing loan recovery; bank rules out ‘pressure’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman and her teen daughter from Marayamuttom near Neyyattinkara died at Tuesday noon as they immolated themselves after a nationalised bank decided to initiate revenue recovery process against them for defaulting on loan repayment. Lekha Chandran, 41, and Vaishnavi, 19, set themselves on fire at their residence.

Family sources said Lekha got a call from Canara Bank’s Neyyattinkara branch in the morning informing her that the time given by it had elapsed and the house will be attached on Wednesday. The two women later got into a room, doused with kerosene and set themselves on fire. Vaishnavi died at the spot while Lekha succumbed to injuries at the Medical College Hospital.



Marayamuttom police said Lekha’s husband Chandran had taken RS 5 lakh as loan from the bank in 2005. The family repaid about Rs 8 lakh but found it still owed the bank Rs 6.5 lakh for which it had lodged a case as well.

Chandran, who had previously worked in the Gulf, had taken the loan back then to build a house. After his return, he started working as a carpenter, but his income was not enough to meet the expense for Vaishnavi’s education even. She was doing graduation at the White Memorial College in Panachamoodu.

With the bank interest and pressure mounting, Chandran planned to sell off his house and 12-cent land to settle the dues.

There were several takers for the property, the value of which was estimated to be Rs 40 lakh. But with the real estate business plummeting later, price of land too fell heavily. Lekha and Vaishnavi were ready to dispose of the property for Rs 25 lakh when a buyer came up, but Chandran backed off at the last minute, neighbours said. Canara Bank officials, meanwhile, said they did not pressurise the family.

In a statement, the bank said the loan repayment got stalled in 2010. As part of the recovery, the advocate commissioner entrusted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court went to the house to conduct revenue recovery on May 10. But after Chandran assured the bank that he would pay the full amount on Tuesday, the process was suspended, the bank said.