Kerala CM show shifted due to technical reasons

Since the live telecasting of the draw of lots of the state lottery is held on the same floor by noon every day, smooth conduct of the shooting was not possible.

Published: 15th May 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday said that it had to shift the shooting of ‘Naam Munnottu,’ Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s weekly show, from the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-Dit) to Kairali TV due to non-availability of the floor for shooting.  

Express had reported that the government had replaced C-Dit with the CPM-controlled Kairali TV channel to produce the show through an arbitrary selection process.  Technical support for the TV show was provided by C-Dit. Since the live telecasting of the draw of lots of the state lottery is held on the same floor by noon every day, smooth conduct of the shooting was not possible.

So, the government arranged a studio floor with post-production facilities in the heart of the city and invited an expression of interest (EoI) from TV channels or production houses for the technical execution of the project.

 As many as three agencies, including C-Dit, expressed interest. The agency which quoted the lowest rate was selected and entrusted with the production charge of the programme. This is expected to reduce the production cost by around `1 lakh, the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) said in a statement. However, concept formation, coordination, fixing the panel for the programme and production would be entrusted with the I&PRD, it said.

