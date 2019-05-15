Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Students plead innocent, say ‘no’ to re-examination 

The original answer scripts written by the students are yet to be traced as the teacher is currently absconding.

Published: 15th May 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

school fee

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Officials of the Higher Secondary Directorate on Tuesday asked two students of Neeleswaram Government Higher Secondary School at Mukkam, whose Plus II examination answer scripts were allegedly written by a teacher, to appear for a re-examination in the wake of the malpractice being detected. However, the students, who pleaded innocent, are learnt to have expressed their unwillingness to appear for a  re-examination.

A team led by the Joint Director and Regional Deputy Director from the Higher Secondary Directorate visited the school on Tuesday morning and recorded the statements of students and invigilators. The officials questioned three students from Plus-II and two students from Plus-I sections.
Besides writing the exam on behalf of two students, the teacher Nishad V Muhammad was also found to have made corrections to 32 Plus I answer scripts. A decision on whether a re-examination is needed for the 32 candidates, whose answer scripts were tampered with, will be taken later.

Initially, the teacher had claimed that he had written the exam as the two candidates were disabled. But the candidates themselves clarified that they had written the exam by themselves. The students repeated this version before the Higher Secondary Directorate officials as well. The students also denied the handwriting in their answer scripts were theirs. The original answer scripts written by the students are yet to be traced as the teacher is currently absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Plus II Kozhikode

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp