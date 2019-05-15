Kozhikode: Students plead innocent, say ‘no’ to re-examination 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Officials of the Higher Secondary Directorate on Tuesday asked two students of Neeleswaram Government Higher Secondary School at Mukkam, whose Plus II examination answer scripts were allegedly written by a teacher, to appear for a re-examination in the wake of the malpractice being detected. However, the students, who pleaded innocent, are learnt to have expressed their unwillingness to appear for a re-examination.

A team led by the Joint Director and Regional Deputy Director from the Higher Secondary Directorate visited the school on Tuesday morning and recorded the statements of students and invigilators. The officials questioned three students from Plus-II and two students from Plus-I sections.

Besides writing the exam on behalf of two students, the teacher Nishad V Muhammad was also found to have made corrections to 32 Plus I answer scripts. A decision on whether a re-examination is needed for the 32 candidates, whose answer scripts were tampered with, will be taken later.

Initially, the teacher had claimed that he had written the exam as the two candidates were disabled. But the candidates themselves clarified that they had written the exam by themselves. The students repeated this version before the Higher Secondary Directorate officials as well. The students also denied the handwriting in their answer scripts were theirs. The original answer scripts written by the students are yet to be traced as the teacher is currently absconding.