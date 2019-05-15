Home States Kerala

Neyyattinkara suicide takes dramatic turn after suicide note recovered from house

The police recovered a suicide note from the residence which alleged that her husband Chandran, mother in law and some other close relatives are responsible for the deaths of the mother-daughter duo.

Published: 15th May 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Lekha and her daughter Vaishnavi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara suicide where a mother-daughter duo immolated themselves on Tuesday, took a dramatic turn on Wednesday with the police recovering a suicide note which pointed fingers at the husband and close relatives for the suicide. Following this, the police took four people, including the husband, into custody.

Lekha (40) and daughter Vaishnavi (19) set themselves on fire at Marayamuttam near Neyyattinkara on Tuesday. It was alleged that they committed suicide after a nationalised bank initiated revenue recovery proceedings against the family and bank officials started threatening them with attachment proceedings for loan default.

However, on Wednesday the police recovered a suicide note from the residence which alleged that her husband Chandran, mother in law and some other close relatives are responsible for their deaths.

The suicide note was recovered from the walls of the room where the duo set themselves on fire. In the letter, Lekha has not mentioned anything about the bank loan and has written that family issues were the reason for her suicide.

Neyattinkara rural SP B Ashok said that the police has taken the four accused, whose names have been mentioned in the suicide note, into custody. The four accused are Chandran (Lekha's husband), Krishna Amma (Mother in law), Shantha Amma (Krishna's sister) and Kashi (Shantha's husband). In the letter, the victim has also added that from the day after her marriage she was being harassed by her husband and there was no peace in her life. The letter also included that Chandran was also trying for a second marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neyyattinkara suicide Mother daughter suicide attempt Neyyattinkara Kerala suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp