Neyyattinkara suicide takes dramatic turn after suicide note recovered from house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara suicide where a mother-daughter duo immolated themselves on Tuesday, took a dramatic turn on Wednesday with the police recovering a suicide note which pointed fingers at the husband and close relatives for the suicide. Following this, the police took four people, including the husband, into custody.

Lekha (40) and daughter Vaishnavi (19) set themselves on fire at Marayamuttam near Neyyattinkara on Tuesday. It was alleged that they committed suicide after a nationalised bank initiated revenue recovery proceedings against the family and bank officials started threatening them with attachment proceedings for loan default.

However, on Wednesday the police recovered a suicide note from the residence which alleged that her husband Chandran, mother in law and some other close relatives are responsible for their deaths.

The suicide note was recovered from the walls of the room where the duo set themselves on fire. In the letter, Lekha has not mentioned anything about the bank loan and has written that family issues were the reason for her suicide.

Neyattinkara rural SP B Ashok said that the police has taken the four accused, whose names have been mentioned in the suicide note, into custody. The four accused are Chandran (Lekha's husband), Krishna Amma (Mother in law), Shantha Amma (Krishna's sister) and Kashi (Shantha's husband). In the letter, the victim has also added that from the day after her marriage she was being harassed by her husband and there was no peace in her life. The letter also included that Chandran was also trying for a second marriage.