Revenue minister asks Collector to file report in suicide case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan has sought a report from the District Collector in the incident where a mother-daughter duo took the extreme step by self-immolation after bank officials initiated revenue recovery proceedings against the family.

The bank authorities cannot run away from the responsibility of the incident at a time when the moratorium is in place, said the Minister.

“A fact-finding report submitted by the ADM says what led to the incident on Tuesday. The family had sought more time for repaying the loan.

The four days’ extension given on May 10 ends today, which led to the unfortunate developments. However, there’s no justification for the actions from the part of the bank authorities at a time when the moratorium till October 31 is in place. I’ve told the Canara Bank authorities they are liable for the loss due to their action,” Chandrasekharan told Express.

The Minister said he rang up the Canara Bank General Manager and conveyed his displeasure over the development.