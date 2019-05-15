Statements of teachers recorded over malpractice in exams

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have launched a probe into the malpractice conducted in the higher secondary examination at the Government Higher Secondary School, Neeleswaram here. A police team, led by Mukkam Police Inspector K V Babu on Tuesday collected statements from teachers and exam invigilators, who were on duty at the school, in connection with the incident. However, the cops have not made any arrests so far.

Police inspector K V Babu said the investigation has been intensified and they have recorded statements of teachers, exam invigilators and other staff at the school. “We could reach a conclusion in the case only after interrogating of the accused. Hence, the probe team is taking efforts to arrest the absconding accused,” said the police officer. It was on Monday, the police booked three teachers of the school for indulging in malpractice in Higher Secondary exam. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Regional Deputy Director of Higher Secondary Education Gokula Krishna.

Principal K Rasiya, a computer science teacher Nishad V Mohammed who wrote the examination for two students and deputy chief of examination P K Faisal of Chennamangalam HSS, are the first, second and third accused, respectively.

The trio was booked under sections- IPC 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), IPC 420 ( Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), IPC 476 (commit forgery) and IPC 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating). After a preliminary inquiry, the teachers were placed under suspension by the Higher Secondary Education Department last week.