Three-and-a-half year old boy found with suspected burn injuries in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy was found with suspected burn injuries at Nadakkavu here on Wednesday. The police have taken the boy's mother and her nephew into custody in connection with the incident.

Sulaikha, a native of Palakkad and her child were reported missing since April 27. A missing case was registered at the Palakkad Town South police station on April 29. Police traced her mobile tower location to East Nadakkavu in Kozhikode where her brother's son Althaf resides.

Sulaikha's husband and his relatives reached Althaf's house in PM Kutty road near East Nadakkavu on Tuesday evening but found the house locked. However, Sulaikha, her child and Althaf returned home on Wednesday morning. Sulaikha's husband and his relatives alleged the injury marks on the boy's body resulted from burns and this led to a verbal spat between them. Sulaikha and Althaf said the boy was injured in a bike accident.

Informed by local people, personnel attached to Nadakkavu police station reached the spot and shifted them to the police station.

However, preliminary investigation by the police has found merit in Althaf's claim that the injury on the boy's body was the result of a bike accident. The boy has been taken to hospital for a medical examination. The Palakkad police has been informed and they are on their way, said an officer here.