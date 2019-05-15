Thrissur Pooram ends with fireworks, deities bid goodbye

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With the ceremonial ‘Upacharam Cholli Piriyal’ in front of Sree Vadakkumnathan during which the elephants carrying the idols of the deities bid goodbye to each other by raising their trunks, the Thrissur Pooram came to an end on Tuesday.

As the elephants carrying the idols of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy and Paramekkavu Bhagavathy said goodbye, thousands of Pooram enthusiasts were a satisfied lot as the festival this year was conducted without losing its charm. Though controversies regarding the parading of the elephant Thechikottukkavu Ramachandran for the Pooram proclamation had disappointed the public, when the last-minute decision came in favour of the jumbo, people flocked in.

After the major ceremonies and processions on Monday, ‘Cherupooram’ of all the participating temples took place at Sreemoolasthanam.

Marking the end of the festival, a small fireworks display was also held at Thekkinkadu Maidan after shifting the public to Swaraj Round. People waited for more than one hour to get the ground cleared for the pyrotechnic display, first by Thiruvambadi and then Paramekkavu.

Temple authorities declared the next Thrissur Pooram will fall on May 2, 2020.