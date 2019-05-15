Thrissur Pooram: Grand finale enthralls spectators

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur Pooram ended with spectacular pyrotechnics in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fireworks show that began around 3.45 am left an indelible mark on the memories of thousands of spectators.

Though the fireworks of one faction concludes within 10 minutes of lighting it, the finale (Koottapporichal) was followed by ‘Amittu’. The ‘Amittu’ bloomed red, yellow, white flowers in the sky though the reverberations were tad lesser than the previous years. The temple devaswoms had been permitted to use ‘Kuzhiminni’, Amittu, Gundu and chain palm crackers along with restrictions on measurements.

PESO officials were also present on the field to observe the fireworks and taking samples of the items. Though the public had complained about not being allowed to stand at Swaraj Round, the police was keen to maintain the 100 meter limit for the major fireworks.