C-DIT staff seek Vigilance investigation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more projects handled by C-DIT shifted to private agencies, the C-DIT Employees Association has come out seeking Chief Minister’s intervention in the issue. Alleging the role of some officials within the C-DIT behind the move, the association demanded a Vigilance probe should be ordered.

The association is also planning to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, once he returns from his foreign trip, to take up the matter with him.

Recently, Express had reported about the decision shifting production of Chief Minister’s weekly show ‘Naam Munnoottu’ from C-DIT to Kairali TV. Now, it has emerged more programmes handled by C-DIT have also been shifted to private agencies.