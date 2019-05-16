Home States Kerala

Lekha was a victim of domestic violence for years

Vaishnavi had told her classmates of the abuse she and her mother had to face at the hands of her grandmother.  

Published: 16th May 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

MARAYAMUTTOM (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM): Lekha, who committed suicide at Malaikkada in Marayamuttom on Tuesday, had been a victim of repeated abuse from her mother-in-law for a long time, said neighbours.

She had reportedly attempted suicide twice before due to this. In her suicide note also, Lekha alleged she was starved and abused by her husband and mother-in-law. She also cited the involvement of a self-styled godman in giving advice to her mother-in-law in the note.

Vaishnavi had told her classmates of the abuse she and her mother had to face at the hands of her grandmother.  

Kala, a neighbour, said: “Lekha lived a subdued life. She never talked to many people or stayed outside for long. Her life was for her daughter and when I heard the news, I doubted the cause.“But, even the locals were supporting her husband and his mother the other day believing the bank debt story.

“She attempted suicide twice after repeated verbal abuse from her mother-in-law. Chandran never used to question his mother’s inhuman treatment of Lekha. I remember a time when all her clothes were burned outside the house by her husband.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala suicide Kerala Domestic Violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp