Neyyattinkara deaths: Suicide note speaks about abuse, dowry, sorcery from victims' in-laws

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suicide note found on the door of the room in which Lekha and her daughter Vaishnavi set themselves on fire did not mention any pressurising by Canara Bank, to which the family owed about Rs 6.5 lakh.

Lekha’s husband Chandran and mother-in-law Krishnamma on Tuesday said the duo had ended their lives after the bank threatened his family of revenue recovery for defaulting on a loan payment.

Instead, the suicide note presented an altogether different picture as Lekha mentioned the four were responsible for her suicide.

Clearly mentioning that superstition and personal antipathy of her husband and his family had taken a toll on her life, Lekha wrote her husband did not try to settle the bank dues, but kept the recovery notice on the ‘aalthara’ and conducted prayers.

She wrote her mother-in-law tried to poison her demanding dowry and then instead of treating her, took her to a sorcerer. Lekha was later dropped at her home and it was her family members who saved her, the note read. She also alleged Chandran and his mother performed sorcery and tried to offer her and daughter as ‘bali’.

Lekha also wrote Krishnamma was responsible for blocking the sale of the house and would say the ‘aalthara’ in the land would take care of the issues, Lekha wrote. Krishnamma’s sister Shantha used to prompt Chandran to marry again, and Lekha and her daughter were even not allowed to eat food, the note said.

Lekha was also subjected to physical torture as instructed by the sorcerers and Krishnamma and Shantha used to badmouth her before others. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP B Asokan said the woman was harassed by her family members and that was the reason for the suicide.

“The mother-in-law played a big role in the entire episode. She was not in good terms with her other relatives even and used to pick up quarrels with Lekha regularly,” he said.

Apart from the note, Lekha had also engraved on the wall that the four were responsible for the suicide of her and daughter. It was written using charcoal from the hearth. Forensic experts conducted a comparison study of the charcoal pieces found from the room and the hearth.

“They were found to be same and hence it was proved that the charcoal from the kitchen was used,” said police sources.

‘Put recovery on hold till panel submits report’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday urged the banks in the state to refrain from recovering loan liability of defaulters through extreme measures till the 11-member legislative panel formed to study the problems faced by those who have taken bank loans and the impact of SARFAESI Act in the state, submits its report.

Addressing media persons, he said the ad hoc committee headed by S Sharma and formed in December 2018 held its first meeting on January 4 and its first sitting was on January 15. The committee also visited the house of Preetha Shaji who was facing confiscation of property by the bank, but the exercise couldn’t be completed as the Model Code of Conduct was in force at the time.

Rights panel registers case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case in the Neyyattinkara suicide case.

The District Collector and the regional manager of Canara Bank have been asked to submit detailed reports within three weeks.

The case will be considered on June 13. Commission Chairman Justice Antony Dominic issued the order based on a complaint filed by human rights activist P K Raju.