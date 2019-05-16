Home States Kerala

Postal ballot scam: Crime Branch seeks more time to file final report

Says it needs 15 days’ time from May 23, the day when votes are counted

Published: 16th May 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has sought 15-days’ time from the date of vote counting to complete its probe into the postal ballot scam in the police.  State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena had set May 15 deadline for State Police Chief Loknath Behera to file a report on the scam.

Crime Branch SP (Thrissur) K S Sudarshan, who is leading the probe, on Wednesday filed an interim report to IG S Sreejith. The report said the exact number of postal votes polled can be gauged only after May 23 as the police personnel can submit their postal votes till 8 am that day.

The extent of postal vote manipulation can be ascertained only after the counting is finished. Hence 15 more days are required from May 23 to furnish the final report, the interim report stated.

It also said the statements of cops, who were deployed for election duty in northern states, need to be recorded and that demands more time. High-level sources told Express that the “crux of the interim report was that more time is required to finish the probe.”

The scientific test to check the authenticity of the voice clip circulated by Vaisakh, a commando attached to the India Reserve Battallion, is yet to be done, the report pointed out. Sources said the biggest hurdle being faced by the probe team is the lack of cooperation from the police personnel.

According to the Crime Branch officials, police personnel did not come forward to register their complaints owing to the arm-twisting tactics of the Left-leaning Police Association. The interim report was later handed over to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena by State Police Chief Loknath Behera.
The postal ballot allegation had created a flutter in the state with the UDF leaders coming out in the open against the Police Chief.

Earlier, the State Police Chief had issued a circular directing the cops not to attempt to manipulate postal votes. However, making a scarecrow of his directive, the ballots were allegedly collected by some of the cops and used for casting votes for the LDF candidates.

Handed to CEO

The interim report was handed over to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena by State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Postal Ballot EC crime branch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp