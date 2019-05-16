Home States Kerala

Vigilance smells fishy in Food Safety Dept

Raids in 42 offices unearth various shortfalls

Published: 16th May 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A statewide raid by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau covering 42 offices of the Food Safety Department unearthed several irregularities.The Vigilance team found that action was not taken on 434 of the 680 complaints received by the office at the General Hospital Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The office was still waiting for report on 1,382 samples since 2012 and action had not been taken on 66 online applications for licence.

At the Chirayinkeezhu office, report was awaited on 83 of the 88 samples sent to the laboratory in the past two years. The raid found that the office had not even obeyed the directions by the District Food Safety Officer. The fine charged for several violations in Kannur, Malappuram, Adoor and Aranmula were much lower. In cases where the fine should be between rupees one lakh and five lakh, the officers charged only between Rs 1,000 and Rs 25,000. Moreover, complaints received were neither recorded in the register nor any action taken on them.

The Vigilance found that only a last grade staff was present at the Neyyattinkara office when the team reached there. At Ponkunnam, the team had to wait until 11.30 am for the office to open. The office had also failed to act in an incident in which stale milk was seized. Meanwhile, the raid recorded that an ice plant was functioning without licence under the purview of the office for the last two years.

At Kalpetta, officers failed to act on a lab report that had confirmed a bottled drinking water brand named Surabhi was unsafe. A complaint on adulteration in rice bought from a supermarket received on 12 April was neither recorded in the register nor acted upon. In another instance, Food Safety Department officers had not obtained laboratory reports on samples collected five years ago and no samples were collected in 2019. Samples collected in 2013 were not sent to the laboratory.

Action was also not taken on 39 of the 55 complaints received in 2019 as well as on the 19 samples collected by the Kasaragod office. In Kannur, Rs 4,500 unaccounted money was found in the assistant commissioner’s bag in a cover with his name.

The Vigilance team said most of the offices failed to maintain the register properly. The raid ordered by Vigilance Director Anil Kant was supervised by IG H Venkatesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp