EC announces repolling in three more Kerala booths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has announced repolling in three more booths in the state. While one booth is in the Kasaragod constituency, the other two fall in Kannur constituency.

The booths are booth number 48 at GHS, Kooliyode, Trikkaripur in Kasaragod, booth number 52 at Kunnirikka UPS, Vengad North and booth number 53, Kunnirikka UPS, Vengad South in Kannur.

Earlier the EC had announced repolling in four other booths. Polling in all the booths will held on May 19 from 7 am to 6 pm.

An EC statement said the decision was based on the reports of the chief electoral officer, observer and returning officers.