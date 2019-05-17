Home States Kerala

Lisie Hospital doctors save 9-day old infant with heart ailment

The treatment of the baby was covered under the Government’s Hridhyam project.

Jamsheela, along with her eight-day-old infant who successfully underwent the first phase of cardiac treatment at Lisie Hospital, with the doctors after the press conference at the hospital on Thursday (Photo | Arun Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fear and trepidation had gripped young Jamsheela’s heart, when she arrived at Lisie Hospital, nine days ago, with her one-day-old infant who suffered from a serious cardiac problem. She was, however, all smiles on Thursday, relieved that the first phase of treatment had been successfully completed by the team of doctors at Lisie. 

At the press conference held at the hospital, joy and exuberance, at having successfully treated the infant’s condition was writ large on the faces of doctors and staff, as they celebrated the occasion.
According to the doctors, when the infant was brought to the hospital from Malappuram, she was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect, with pulmonary atresia. “It was a joint effort of a team of doctors here - the child did not have the valve and artery carrying blood to the lungs from the right ventricle of her heart, and there was a hole in the walls separating the lower chambers of the heart. The timely intervention of the doctors helped the infant survive,” said Head of  Paediatric Cardiology Department, Dr Edwin Francis at the press conference. 

The first phase of the treatment was led by Dr Edwin Francis and paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr Thomas Mathew. The infant was brought to Lisie Hospital on May 8. 
The infant, born in Prasanthi Hospital, Edakkara, was diagnosed with cardiac anomalies, and immediately shifted to KIMS Al Shifa Hospital, Perunthanmanna where these severe cardiac complications were detected. 

“The doctors recommended that the baby be shifted to either Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, or Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. That is when I wrote an appeal on Facebook, seeking the assistance of the Health Minister,” said the infant’s maternal uncle Jiyas.

The timely intervention of the Health Minister K K Shylaja helped save the life of the baby who was in a critical condition. “We are thankful to the Minister and doctors for saving the life of our child,” said Jamsheela. The treatment of the baby was covered under the Government’s Hridhyam project.

