Home States Kerala

Malappuram school seeks Rs 1 lakh for issuing transfer certificate

An ICSE school in Malappuram has sparked a controversy after it allegedly demanded `1 lakh per head from six students for issuing Transfer Certificates (TCs).

Published: 17th May 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: An ICSE school in Malappuram has sparked a controversy after it allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh per head from six students for issuing Transfer Certificates (TCs).

The issue was raised by six students of Good Shepherd Modern English School at Palunda, who cleared their Class X examination and are seeking admission in state-syllabus schools. Their parents have approached the district Childline and have submitted a complaint against the school management. Smitha Sunil, one of the parents, told Express, “We had informed the school director several months ago that we were planning to shift our children to state schools after Class X. Back then, he threatened us that he would not allow the students to appear for board exams.” 

She said the parents approached the director again in March and after the results were published, had requested for TC. 

“He refused to issue it and demanded we either pay Rs 1 lakh per head or present a court order.” She said they were planning to submit a complaint to the Chief Minister and Education Minister. Childline authorities have initiated action against the school management committee. “The written complaints will be forwarded to the state Child Rights Commission,”said Chidline coordinator School authorities said the school had discontinued higher secondary in 2013 and restarted it in 2015 following request from parents. 
“The school prospectus issued since 2015 states that students who wish to discontinue their studies after Class VIII, should pay the fee for the rest of the classes,” said director George Philip.  

Niti B Nair, a former teacher of the school said: “the management had been collecting outrageous fines from students seeking transfer, even before the new rule was incorporated in the school prospectus.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala school Malappuram Transfer Certificates TC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp