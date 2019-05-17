Malappuram school seeks Rs 1 lakh for issuing transfer certificate

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: An ICSE school in Malappuram has sparked a controversy after it allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh per head from six students for issuing Transfer Certificates (TCs).



The issue was raised by six students of Good Shepherd Modern English School at Palunda, who cleared their Class X examination and are seeking admission in state-syllabus schools. Their parents have approached the district Childline and have submitted a complaint against the school management. Smitha Sunil, one of the parents, told Express, “We had informed the school director several months ago that we were planning to shift our children to state schools after Class X. Back then, he threatened us that he would not allow the students to appear for board exams.”

She said the parents approached the director again in March and after the results were published, had requested for TC.



“He refused to issue it and demanded we either pay Rs 1 lakh per head or present a court order.” She said they were planning to submit a complaint to the Chief Minister and Education Minister. Childline authorities have initiated action against the school management committee. “The written complaints will be forwarded to the state Child Rights Commission,”said Chidline coordinator School authorities said the school had discontinued higher secondary in 2013 and restarted it in 2015 following request from parents.

“The school prospectus issued since 2015 states that students who wish to discontinue their studies after Class VIII, should pay the fee for the rest of the classes,” said director George Philip.



Niti B Nair, a former teacher of the school said: “the management had been collecting outrageous fines from students seeking transfer, even before the new rule was incorporated in the school prospectus.”