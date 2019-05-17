Man, family reunite after 4 decades, thanks to Facebook

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Facebook post by a good Samaritan has helped an elderly person, who was leading a solitary life near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, reunite with his family in Kozhikode after nearly four decades.

The family of Vayalpidiyil Mohammad from Madavoor had been searching for him at many places over the past many years, but all their efforts ended in vain. It was in 1982 that Mohammad was last seen in Madavoor.

Then, his wife was seven months pregnant with their youngest child. A few months later, the family lost touch with him. They searched for him at Hubli, Karnataka, where he was engaged in some petty trade, but could not locate him.

As years passed by, Mohammad’s son and two daughters got married. Even his grandchildren are now married. But the family missed Mohammad at their weddings and all other joyous occasions.



Recently, Rayeez from Pattambi, who runs a bakery at Belagavi in Karnataka got acquainted with Mohammad and came to know about his solitary life. After much persuasion, Mohammad expressed his willingness to reunite with his family after 37 years.

Rayeez used Facebook to narrate Mohammad’s story. His friend on social networking platform Sainulabdeen who read it sought the help of Saleem Madavoor, national president of the Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal, and traced Mohammad’s family.



Saleem took Mohammad’s children and brother to Belagavi. It was a tearful reunion as Mohammad’s brother found him a far cry from his youthful self four decades ago, with jet black hair and grey eyes. Unsure about how his other family members might accept him, Mohammad was reluctant to return home. But the persuasion of his children and brother finally made Mohammad change his mind. His son Faisal telephoned him from the Gulf and also prayed his father to return home.



“At a time when people are abandoning their parents in old-age homes, the family’s gesture of accepting this aged man, who was separated from them for many years, is truly heartwarming,” said Saleem. He also expressed happiness at playing a role in the family’s reunion.

During his 37-year journey through various places, Mohammad mastered nine languages which he speaks with ease. Totally out of sync with developments in his home state, Mohammad now aims to restart his life on a clean slate with a loving family beside him.