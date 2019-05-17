The New Indian Express wins 'Best Reporting' award at ICFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘The New Indian Express’ won the media award for ‘Best Reporting’ in English category at the second edition of the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK).

The award carries a memento and a cash prize of Rs 5,000. Deccan Chronicle won the second prize.

The awards were given away by Adoor Gopalakrishnan in the presence of KTDC chairman M Vijaykumar and secretary of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare Deepak S P.



Malayala Manorama got the first prize for ‘Best Reporting’ in Malayalam. Mathrubhumi and Kerala Kaumudi shared the second prize. Madhyamam, Kala Kaumudi and Metro Vartha won the jury’s ‘special mention’.

In the visual media category, Jeevan TV won the ‘Best Channel Reporting’, while and Kairali and ACV won second and third prize, respectively.

Malayali Vartha won the first prize for ‘Best Online Media Reporting’ and Etv Bharat won the second prize. All India Radio won the award for ‘Best Broadcasting’.