Thiruvananthapuram: Man kills wife following argument

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old woman was killed at Venkode here, allegedly by her husband who is under police custody. The victim is Smitha, Anoor House, Mullassery, Madappad near Karakulam. According to the police, she was stabbed on the neck by her husband Sajeev Kumar, 46. The incident occurred on Wednesday at 11.30 pm.



Sajeev confessed to the police he had a heated argument with his wife after which he stabbed her with a knife.

The exact reason for the frequent quarrels between the couple is to be ascertained in interrogation of the accused and family members, the police said. The couple’s daughters, Parvathy and Bhadra, were also at home at the time of the murder.



The accused later surrendered at the Nedumangad police station. He will be produced before the court on Friday. The body is kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, the police said.