Capitation fee at schools: Heads will roll, says Kerala government

The order, however, said schools can accept donations made voluntarily, provided they maintain receipts.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has issued a standing instruction to the government and aided schools in the state, asking them not to collect capitation fee for admission.

The government had issued an order in the past regarding capitation fee, but what makes the standing instruction different is that it holds the headmaster of the concerned school fully responsible in case of a complaint, even if it is the parent-teacher association which collects the money and issues receipt.

The DPI issued the instruction following reports that government schools are demanding capitation fee towards fund for developing school infrastructure. A school in Kozhikode district recently demanded Rs 2,000 from a parent, who kicked up a row. In the circular sent to AEOs and DEOs, the DPI said stringent action would be taken against schools which demand money. 

As per the Right to Education Act, no society, trust, company or school shall charge capitation fee or accept donation while giving students admission. The order, however, said schools can accept donations made voluntarily, provided they maintain receipts.

Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) in-charge Jessy K Joseph told Express the government would not allow schools to pressurise parents for capitation fee as it is illegal.

“We’ve taken the decision based on the news reports that some schools are insisting parents to deposit fee. This is not acceptable. Though schools can accept money as part of General Education Rejuvenation Mission, demanding fee for admission is illegal. Stringent action will be taken against schools who violate the rule,” said Jessy.

Schools, private as well as those affiliated to the CBSE, used to collect capitation fee from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000.  However, a new affiliation bylaw asked them not to charge it. Government and aided schools will reopen on June 3. Admission to the govt schools showed a spurt in the last three years.

