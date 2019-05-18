Notice to Malappuram school for refusing TCs to students

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A day after a section of Class X students of a prominent ISCE school in the district complained that the school management demanded `1 lakh for issuing their transfer certificates (TC), the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has initiated action on the issue. A notice has been forwarded to the school management authorities and a meeting will be convened on May 27 to discuss the matter.

“Based on the complaint forwarded by the Childline, we have issued a notice through the Edakkara police to the school authorities, including the director and the principal, to appear for a CWC sitting on May 27,” said CWC chairman Shajesh Bhaskar.

“A decision will be finalised after listening to the grievances of both the parties,” he said. As many as 23 students of Good Shepherd Modern English School had appeared for the Class X examinations this year. The issue was raised by six students who have cleared their examinations and are seeking admission in the state syllabus schools. The students and their parents had approached the district Childline and submitted a complaint against the school management authorities, for allegedly demanding the exorbitant amount per head.

“Schools cannot withhold the TCs of students. It is against the Right to Education Act. Students have the freedom to discontinue studies in a school and join another school,” said the CWC chairman.