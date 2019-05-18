Opposition UDF to take up C-DIT issue in assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF will raise the C-DIT issue in the ensuing session of the assembly.



Former Information and Public Relations Minister KC Joseph MLA said the selection of Kairali TV channel to produce Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s TV show ‘Naam Munnottu’ was contradictory to the CM’s assurance in the assembly.

“The CM ridiculed me when I raised this issue in January. He said there was no move to remove C-DIT as the producer of the show. Also, he announced that steps would be taken to strengthen the PSU,” Joseph told Express.



“The CM did not keep his word. We will raise our strong protest in the assembly,” he added. Joseph alleged the government has colluded with some private players to rob the work contracts of C-DIT. These private companies are run by some former C-DIT staff, he said.



Chennithala calls for Vigilance probe

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to the Chief Minister seeking a Vigilance probe into the irregularities in C-DIT. He alleged the C-DIT registrar was sabotaging the institution’s prospects. Chennithala cited the case of ‘Naam Munnottu’ as the latest in a series of moves to destroy the government agency.



Chennithala alleged the C-DIT registrar, husband of a former CPM MP, has a role in the downfall of the institution. The prestigious projects of C-DIT like the CMDRF portal, CMO portal and the KSFE Pravasi Chitty website are now assigned to private companies, he said.