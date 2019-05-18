Home States Kerala

Postal ballot scam: Four cops summoned from duty for questioning

The four cops, on their arrival, will be questioned by the Crime Branch team.

Published: 18th May 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the postal ballot scam has requested the Armed Police Battallion to call back four cops, whose role is being investigated in connection with the scam, from Himachal Pradesh where they are currently posted on election duty.

The four cops, including Manikuttan, who had allegedly collected the ballots from other policemen, were to continue in Himachal Pradesh till Sunday. Himachal Pradesh, along with seven other states, will go to polls on Sunday. 

The cops on duty were to return from Himachal Pradesh from Monday onwards in different batches. However, the four policemen were told to return as soon as possible after the probe team convinced the Armed Battallion higher-ups the need to summon them at the earliest. 

The four cops, on their arrival, will be questioned by the Crime Branch team. Their statements will be recorded and further action will be taken if there is evidence against them. Armed Battallion DIG P Prakash said the cops have been asked to return on the basis of a request from the Crime Branch. “They have been told to return as soon as possible. The rest of the team members will start from there after May 19,” he said.

The CB probe was ordered by State Police Chief Loknath Behera after an intelligence report submitted by ADGP T K Vinod Kumar found that the allegation of postal ballot manipulation was indeed true.

Meanwhile, the police chief has filed an interim report prepared by DySP K S Sudarshan requesting more time to complete the probe as many of the police personnel were away on election duty. It was also pointed out the cops can poll their postal votes till 8 am on May 23 and only after which the exact number of postal ballots could be known.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Postal ballot scam Kerala crime branch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp