Raw deal: Police chief comes to the aid of ex-cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leave alone ordinary citizens, even retired police officers of the ranks from SP to DGP are getting a raw deal from police stations in the state when they seek assistance. Rising complaints from retired officers have forced State Police Chief Loknath Behera to intervene and issue a set of guidelines that need to be followed by serving police officers.

“It has been brought to our notice that the retired police officers, especially the senior officers of the ranks from SP to DGP, who have contributed immensely to the department, have not been properly attended to and necessary courtesies have not been extended to them by serving police officials. The retired officers contact serving police officers for some assistance/ co-operation only in extreme circumstances. Needless to mention that such help/ assistance and co-operation should be extended to the officers who have demitted their offices after working with zeal, enthusiasm and commitment for the department,” said the police chief in a memorandum.

“There should be an institutional mechanism for the purpose - it is not to be person-centric and person-oriented. The Police Department should help the retired police officers and you being the head of your unit, it is your personal responsibility to ensure that such compliments, assistance and help are given to them,” said the memorandum.

“The serving police officers just forget the fact that one day, they will also hang up their boots. While serving in the force, we enjoy the support of the department. Once we are out of the department, we are treated shabbily than the ordinary citizen,” said a retired officer.

The memorandum also outlined certain guidelines that need to be followed by Station House Officers of all the police stations in the state and it mainly included: The SHOs must collate details about the retired senior officers, who are staying in their jurisdictions and they must personally visit the retired officers. They should complete this before May 31, 2019.