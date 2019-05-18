Home States Kerala

Raw deal: Police chief comes to the aid of ex-cops

Behera issues a set of guidelines that need to be followed by serving police officers

Published: 18th May 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Loknath Behera

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leave alone ordinary citizens, even retired police officers of the ranks from SP to DGP are getting a raw deal from police stations in the state when they seek assistance. Rising complaints from retired officers have forced State Police Chief Loknath Behera to intervene and issue a set of guidelines that need to be followed by serving police officers. 

“It has been brought to our notice that the retired police officers, especially the senior officers of the ranks from SP to DGP, who have contributed immensely to the department, have not been properly attended to and necessary courtesies have not been extended to them by serving police officials. The retired officers contact serving police officers for some assistance/ co-operation only in extreme circumstances. Needless to mention that such help/ assistance and co-operation should be extended to the officers who have demitted their offices after working with zeal, enthusiasm and commitment for the department,” said the police chief in a memorandum.

“There should be an institutional mechanism for the purpose - it is not to be person-centric and person-oriented. The Police Department should help the retired police officers and you being the head of your unit, it is your personal responsibility to ensure that such compliments, assistance and help are given to them,” said the memorandum.

“The serving police officers just forget the fact that one day, they will also hang up their boots. While serving in the force, we enjoy the support of the department. Once we are out of the department, we are treated shabbily than the ordinary citizen,” said a retired officer. 

The memorandum also outlined certain guidelines that need to be followed by Station House Officers of all the police stations in the state and it mainly included: The SHOs must collate details about the retired senior officers, who are staying in their jurisdictions and they must personally visit the retired officers. They should complete this before May 31, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loknath Behera Kerala Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp