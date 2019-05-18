Refusal of school admission: Rights panel orders probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered a probe against a private school which refused admission to a differently-abled child. The order was issued by SHRC chairperson Justice Antony Dominic.

The SHRC has directed the CBSE regional director and also the Director of Public Instruction to immediately conduct an investigation and submit a report. The commission also ordered the principal of the school at Thiruvaniyoor to give a detailed explanation regarding the complaint in which it was cited that the child was refused admission even after the parents paid a huge sum. The case will be heard on June 7.

The order was passed by the commission while considering a complaint filed by a resident of Elamkulam. The complainant had sought admission to class IV for his grandson who is undergoing treatment for hyperactivity syndrome. The boy is a student at an international school in Mysuru.

The school authorities asked the parents to get him admitted to a special school. “However, the doctor treating him had directed us to get him admitted to a regular school,” said the complainant.

“The school had conducted an interview and asked us to pay a sum of Rs 5,054 before promising to give him admission. We had agreed to pay the sum. However, now they are refusing admission,” he said.