Twin suicide: Domestic violence charges slapped on accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marayamuttom police, probing the suicide of a woman and her teenage daughter, have slapped charges of domestic violence against the four relatives, who were earlier arrested for abetting suicide.

The new charge was levelled after police recovered a notebook, purportedly written by Lekha, the mother, on the harassment faced from family members, including her husband Chandran.

Lekha’s suicide note revealed she and her daughter were subjected to cruel treatment by Lekha’s mother-in-law Krishnamma, Krishnamma’s sister Shantha and her husband Kashi.

Lekha’s sister Bindu also told the police that Chandran and his mother used to harass her sister demanding dowry. These statements were relied upon by the police to charge the accused, who are currently in judicial remand.

Meanwhile, local residents said when Lekha was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, she said Chandran was responsible for her fate. The statements were recorded by the police.