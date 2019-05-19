Home States Kerala

CPI leader Divakaran hits out at VS Achuthanandan, Thomas Isaac

Divakaran said the Administrative Reforms Commission headed by Achuthanandan is a total failure and added  the state government is upsetting the functioning of the House Committees.

Published: 19th May 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

C Divakaran

C Divakaran (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI leader and former Minister C Divakaran who is the LDF candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency has lashed out against Finance Minister  TM Thomas Isaac and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan.

Delivering the D Saju memorial lecture, he said Isaac had interfered in the functioning of the portfolios held by CPI Ministers in the Achuthanandan Government. He said he used to object to the meddling by Isaac. According to Divakaran, the Finance Minister does not have the right to interfere in other ministries. The former minister said Isaac used to unnecessarily delay the files of the CPI Ministers and added the Finance Minister used to ignore CPI Ministers.

He said that there were strong differences of opinion between the ministers in the Achuthanandan Cabinet. Divakaran said the Administrative Reforms Commission headed by Achuthanandan is a total failure and added the state government is upsetting the functioning of the House Committees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C Divakaran Thomas Isaac VS Achuthanandan CPI Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp