CPI leader Divakaran hits out at VS Achuthanandan, Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI leader and former Minister C Divakaran who is the LDF candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency has lashed out against Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan.

Delivering the D Saju memorial lecture, he said Isaac had interfered in the functioning of the portfolios held by CPI Ministers in the Achuthanandan Government. He said he used to object to the meddling by Isaac. According to Divakaran, the Finance Minister does not have the right to interfere in other ministries. The former minister said Isaac used to unnecessarily delay the files of the CPI Ministers and added the Finance Minister used to ignore CPI Ministers.

He said that there were strong differences of opinion between the ministers in the Achuthanandan Cabinet. Divakaran said the Administrative Reforms Commission headed by Achuthanandan is a total failure and added the state government is upsetting the functioning of the House Committees.