Home States Kerala

Postal ballot row: Probe report says only 12,644 applications submitted

The IG had alerted all unit heads in the Police Department to find out from personnel under them, whether they have any complaint against anyone usurping their right to cast votes independently.

Published: 19th May 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch probe into the police postal vote scam has found that while 39,338  personnel had indicated their willingness to cast ballot through postal vote, only 12, 644 filled up applications were sent back via nodal officers to the Returning Officers concerned. 

According to a top officer, who is part of the probe team, the number of postal votes exercised by the police personnel are yet to be identified. It will be possible to do so only after May 23. “The investigation is underway. There were 37 members in the WhatsApp group in which the audio clip pertaining to postal votes was circulated by Vaisakh, a commando attached to the India Reserve Battalion. Those members will be questioned. Many of them are out of the state on election duty,” he said.

Adv T Asaf Ali, who is appearing for Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala before the High Court in the postal ballot case, said the ongoing investigation is pointless since all the documents pertaining to the alleged fraud are under the custody and domain of the Election Commission. Hence, an investigation by an independent agency is essential, he said.

The report submitted to DGP Loknath Behera on May 14 by Crime Branch, IG,  Thiruvananthapuram Range, reveals the steps taken by the probe team. According to the report, all the Returning Officers in the state have been asked to provide details of Form 12 (letter of intimation to Returning Officer intending to cast a postal vote) and Form 13 (application for postal ballot). The IG pointed out that the details of Form 13 filled and returned to the Returning Officers can be made available by the ROs only on May 23. It will be impossible for the inquiry officer to reach a conclusion unless the process of postal voting is rendered complete on counting day. 

The IG had alerted all unit heads in the Police Department to find out from personnel under them, whether they have any complaint against anyone usurping their right to cast votes independently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Postal ballot row crime branch EC Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp