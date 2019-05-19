Home States Kerala

Repolling underway in four booths in Kasargod, veil-clad women being verified by female officers

Chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena had ordered re-polling after videos of bogus voting and impersonation came to light post the third phase of election on April 23.

Kasargod repolling

Long queue at booth no 48 in Kinanur-Karinthalam gram panchayat in Trikaripur assembly segment. Re-election ordered in four booths in Kasargod Lok Sabha Constituency after videos of bogus voting came to light. (Photo | EPS)

KASARAGOD: Repolling in four booths of Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency started on a steady note amid tight security on Sunday. At 11 am, 26 per cent of voters had cast their franchise, the officials said.

Repolling was ordered at Booth No. 48 at Kooliyad in Kayyur Cheemeni gram panchayat in Trikaripur assembly segment, Booth No. 19 in Pilathara and Booths No. 69 and 70 in Jumaath High School at Puthiyangadi. The last three booths are in Kalliyasseri assembly segment in Kannur district.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena had ordered re-polling after videos of bogus voting and impersonation came to light post the third phase of election on April 23.

FOLLOW THE LIVE COVERAGE HERE

The Kasargod district collector and presiding officer of the constituency D Sajith Babu said faces of women wearing veils would be checked by female officers at the booths to prevent impersonation.

The proceedings from all the booths are also being live streamed over the web and poll officers are monitoring them on a real-time basis, he said.

The two booths at Puthiyangadi are considered as a pocket of the UDF, whereas the booths at Kooliyad and Pilathara are bastions on the LDF. In Pilathara, panchayat member Seleena, former panchayat member Summaiyah and Padmini were earlier seen casting bogus votes.

At Puthiyangadi, the CEO directed cases be registered against three workers of Indian Union Muslim League -- Muhammed K M, Muhammed Fais and Abdul Samad -- for impersonation and bogus voting.

