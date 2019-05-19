UST Global appoints Krishna Sudheendra as new CEO

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UST Global CFO and President Krishna Sudheendra will replace Sajan Pillai as the new CEO of the company. 

Sajan Pillai will remain on the company’s Board of Directors and will be actively involved for one year to enable a smooth transition, a release stated.

Pillai is credited with creating a robust start-up ecosystem at UST Global, investing in startups with an eye on innovation and will continue to focus on this through a new venture fund while serving on the Board, the organisation has said in its statement. “At UST, I have had a very fulfilling journey advancing the passion of cutting-edge technology and innovation by bringing together startups and customers to create an ecosystem to provide value to them.

To lead the exciting world of venture-driven startups, I would like to dedicate my time now to give back and to fulfil that passion, serving business and consumers globally,” said Sajan Pillai.

