Kalliyot murders: Crime Branch may submit charge sheet today

KASARGOD: The Crime Branch is expected to submit the charge sheet in the Kalliyot double murder before Hosdurg court on Monday, said the police. On Saturday, they submitted the evidence collected before the Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. Three cars, one jeep, and five motorcycles, alleged to have been used by the accused, were produced before the court. An officer said the charge sheet would be submitted in the court on Monday to prevent main accused A Peethambaran from getting bail. It would be 90 days since his arrest.

Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal PK, 24, were hacked to death at Kalliyot, near Periya, on February 17. The Crime Branch had arrested 14 CPM supporters and leaders in connection with the double murder. Three of them, including CPM Udma area committee member K Manikandan and CPM Periya local secretary N Balakrishnan, are out on bail. The other 11 accused are in the custody. Peethambaran, who was a member of the CPM Periya local committee, had since been expelled from the party.

A Subeesh, the eighth accused and the last person to be arrested, has been remanded in judicial custody after three days in police custody. The police alleged he destroyed the evidence and fled to Sharjah two days after the crime, and was arrested on his arrival at Mangaluru airport on May 16. Subeesh, a headload worker from Pakkam, is accused of being the only “hired” killer in the group.