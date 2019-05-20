Home States Kerala

Kerala man transfers all his properties to girl jilted by son

The boy and the girl had eloped when they were minors. The boy's father had then decided to get them married when they attain marriageable age.

Published: 20th May 2019

By Online Desk

A son's refusal to marry the girl whom he had been in love for many years led to a man in Kerala's Kottayam district disowning him.

According to local media, Shaji, a resident of Thirunakkara, brought the girl home after she eloped with his son six years ago. The duo's bid to run away from their families ended in court as they were both minors then. Shaji decided to take the girl to his home as her family was unwilling to accept her after the incident. The plan was to get her married to his son once both of them reached legally marriageable age.

However, the boy eventually fell in love with another girl during his days at college and wanted to marry her. Shocked by this, Shaji, who was working abroad back then, took his son along with him in a bid to change the boy's mind.  However, the father's mission failed.

There was a further twist in the tale when the boy returned home. He changed his mind again and married a third girl, according to a  Azhimukham report.

An angry Shaji decided to marry off his son's first love after transferring all his properties in her name. 

The wedding took place at the Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple.

