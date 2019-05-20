Plus-one trial allotment set to begin on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial allotment for the Plus-1 admissions will begin on Monday at 10 am. The allotment procedure under the single-window system will consider the verified applications from schools.

Corrections, including change of options, can be made even after Tuesday. The request for corrections should be submitted before 4 pm on May 21 in the school where the application was first submitted. Physically challenged students who have not appeared for counselling yet should produce their disability certificate before the district-level counselling committee within May 21.

Through this procedure, candidates can get admission for their preferred subjects in the government or aided higher secondary schools in the state. The selection of eligible candidates is done on the basis of merit or marks obtained in the Class X board examinations. Applicants have to choose the preferred school at the time of filling the application form.

The first allotment will be on May 24, and the second on May 29. The Plus-I classes will begin on June 3. At present, of the 3,61,763 Plus-I seats in the state, 2,38,844 are available under the single-window system.

The allotment of seats will begin next month. Seat allotment will be based on the grades of candidates in the qualifying exams (Class X). The allotment list will be released on the official website.

Candidates are therefore advised to keep track on the official portal. Once the seats are allotted, students are required to submit the required documents and admission fee at the allotted school and have to confirm the admission.

4.99 lakh students have applied for Plus-I admissions under the single-window system.

Of the 4,99,030 students who have applied, 4,34,816 are from the SSLC stream, 48,728 from the CBSE, and 4,605 from the ICSE stream.

Students have to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

Applicants have to pay the fee through the online mode or offline mode (demand draft or in person).