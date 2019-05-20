‘Unnithan sought votes from people in queue’

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: LDF has complained UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan came to booth 19 at Pilathara and sought votes on Sunday.LDF election committee convenor, who filed a complaint with the Election Commission, said the incident happened around 6.30 am. The LDF said its allegation could be verified by reviewing the video footage from the school. It sought action against Unnithan for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.