Chennithala condemns attack on house of booth agent, voter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has condemned the attack on Congress booth agent VT Padmanabhan and on the residence of Sharlett, the woman who had complained about her vote being cast by someone else.

The senior leader said that the attack is following the CPM being cornered and exposed on the bogus voting and the subsequent expression of anger. He said, through the media, people have seen Sharlett sitting gloomily in the booth on April 23 after someone had cast a bogus vote in her name.

The CPM workers had threatened and intimidated her while she was waiting in the queue to cast her vote.

He said that the CPM leadership has already come to know that they are facing a major drubbing in the elections and hence they are resorting to attacks and assaults.