CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends shifting programme from C-DIT

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended the state government’s controversial decision to hand over the production of the interactive TV show ‘Nam Munnoottu’ to CPM-backed Kairali TV. Till now, the show was being produced by state-run C-DIT. Pinarayi said it was not an issue related to the shifting of the production from C-DIT.

“Usually, the shooting of ‘Naam Munnoottu’ is held at different locations. There was a demand for a location with more facilities. Many television channels responded after the government called for bids. From among them, one TV channel was chosen. That’s what happened.”

Pinarayi refuted the allegations that the move was against the assurance given by him before the Assembly.

“I have stated the same thing before the Assembly and I’m repeating the same here too. K C Joseph had then asked without realising the facts. The responsibility for running the show has not been given to anyone. It’s only an issue about location. The responsibility for running the show lies with the State Public Relations Department. That has always been with PRD, and will continue to be so,” said Pinarayi.