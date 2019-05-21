Home States Kerala

Factional divide continues to prevail in Kerala Congress(M)

There seems to be no respite to the factional feud in Kerala Congress(M) over electing the new party chairman and parliamentary party leader.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

KC(M) acting chairman P J Joseph shakes hands with party vice-chairman Jose K Mani during the K M Mani remembrance meet in Kottayam on Monday (Photo| Vishnu Prathap/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: There seems to be no respite to the factional feud in Kerala Congress(M) over electing the new party chairman and parliamentary party leader. The PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani factions were engaged in a war of words just before the remembrance meeting of KM Mani here on Monday. 

Toughening his stance, party acting chairman P J Joseph turned down the demands of the Mani faction leaders to convene a meeting of the party state committee to elect the new party chairman. In Thodupuzha, Joseph said the reason should be intimated to the party leadership if state committee is needed to be convened. At the same time, Joseph said the party’s new chairman should be selected through consensus.  

“As per the constitution, the chairman shall be elected through consensus,” Joseph said referring to the clause on filling the casual vacancies, including the chairman. Joseph said as per a formula that came up in the informal discussions, Jose K Mani shall become the working chairman. “C F Thomas, who is the deputy leader in the assembly, will naturally become the next parliamentary party leader,” he said.

Meanwhile, Roshi Augustine, who owes allegiance to Jose K Mani, came out against Joseph’s open statement. According to him, some centres were trying to create factionalism in the party through repeated statements, at a time, when the party should stand together after the demise of K M Mani. 

Launching an indirect attack on Joseph, Roshi said party chairman should be elected not on the basis personal perception of any of the leaders.

He pointed out that the party’s constitution clearly lays out the proceedings to select a chairman by convening the party state committee.

“It should be done in a democratic way, accepting the decision of the majority of members in the committee. There is no doubt that this procedure will be followed in chairman’s election,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress(M) Kerala UDF LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp