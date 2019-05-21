Kerala HC adjourns Mohanlal’s ivory possession case till July

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the petition challenging the government’s order granting a certificate of possession to actor Mohanlal for the four ivories seized from his house at Thevara in 2012, to July 11. Advocate Rashmi Gogoi, daughter of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, appeared for Mohanlal in the case.

The petition was filed by A A Paulose, of Udyogamandal. The petitioner said that on the date of seizure, the actor did not have a certificate of possession as mandated under Section 42 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Therefore, the government order granting him a certificate of possession was unsustainable.