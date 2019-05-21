Home States Kerala

Ration shops in Wayanad, Kasargod to supply fortified food items

The first phase of the scheme is expected to be implemented in two months.

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Public Distribution System beneficiaries of Wayanad and Kasaragod will get fortified ration goods within a few months, for their malnutrition levels are below the state average. The move follows a directive by the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution as per the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.     

“The immediate plan is to provide fortified rice and wheat to beneficiaries in the selected districts, which were selected on the basis of a scientific study on malnutrition levels,” said Civil Supplies Commissioner C A Latha.

The department is now awaiting the government’s sanction for a proposal on the logistics for the scheme. The fortification process is done at the mills and at present the department does not have empanelled mills in these districts. Hence, the current proposal is to utilise the mills in Ernakulam. 

The first phase of the scheme is expected to be implemented in two months. The state government is also examining the prospects of including Palakkad in the first phase. The programme will cover the entire state in phases. FSSAI has already operationalised regulations on fortification of food items which include standards for fortification of food staples like oil, milk, double fortified salt, wheat flour and rice.

