Sabarimala issue had no impact on elections: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, the Sabarimala issue had no impact on the Lok Sabha elections.

“Everybody knows who is behind the developments in Sabarimala. The government took a stance of protecting the temple. Now, there are internal tussles among those who created the issues in Sabarimala,” he said.

Pinarayi said the new pilgrimage season will see a renewed Sabarimala having more facilities. Necessary measures are being taken by the high-power panel under the Chief Secretary in this regard, he said.