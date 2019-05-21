Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue had no impact on elections: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, the Sabarimala issue had no impact on the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Pinarayi Vijayan arriving at the media room to attend a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday|BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, the Sabarimala issue had no impact on the Lok Sabha elections.

“Everybody knows who is behind the developments in Sabarimala. The government took a stance of protecting the temple. Now, there are internal tussles among those who created the issues in Sabarimala,” he said.  

Pinarayi said the new pilgrimage season will see a renewed Sabarimala having more facilities. Necessary measures are being taken by the high-power panel under the Chief Secretary in this regard, he said.

TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Sabarimala Lok Sabha elections 2019

