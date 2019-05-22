Amazon Prime to update music and movie library with more regional content

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After streaming super hit movie ‘Lucifer’ recently, Amazon India is planning to update its entertainment library with more Malayalam content. The online shopping site is streaming entertainment content through Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music.

In a media interaction here on Tuesday, Amazon India Head (Prime member growth and engagement) Subbu Palaniyappan said the company has adopted a local model in India. “We are planning to launch more movies through Prime. There is a considerable increase in demand for regional content, especially Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada all over the globe. Hence, we were also planning to update our video library as well as music library.

As far as Prime music is concerned, there is a huge demand for Malayalam songs, especially the hits of the 1990s. We are planning to acquire the rights of more content in this regard. We are also looking into launching more original content in regional languages, including web series and shows,” said Palaniyappan.



He said there are more than a hundred million Amazon Prime members all over the world. “I cannot disclose the numbers, but one out of every three Amazon customer is a prime member,” he said. The Amazon Prime membership is offered at an annual fee of Rs 999 for its customers.