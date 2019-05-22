Home States Kerala

Buoyant BJP eagerly awaits vote count day

Besides the party expects its vote share to cross the 20 per cent threshold making it a serious contender in the hitherto bipolar poll scenario of the state.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The intricacies of the closely fought election notwithstanding, an air of elation and excitement prevails in the BJP camp in Kerala a day ahead of the counting day. The party expects an emphatic win in Thiruvananthapuram and a surprise at Pathanamthitta.

With exit polls predicting a comfortable win for the party at the national level, party workers have booked huge quantity of laddus and crackers to celebrate the victory. If the results are on expected lines, the party will distribute payasam across all panchayats in the state. 

“The strong sentiments of the Ayyappa devotees, who were hurt by the government stand in the Sabarimala issue, will reflect in the results. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, the party will be making significant gains in Palakkad and Attingal. As per our internal reports, the party’s vote share will be more than 17 per cent in the state,” said BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Accusing the CPM of inciting communal hatred among the minority communities, he said the Opposition UDF will be reaping the benefits of the communal polarisation. “Despite minority consolidation, the BJP is set to win many seats in Kerala. The results will underscore the need to set aside caste and communal differences among Keralites and move to the mainstream national politics,” he said.

According to Thushar Vellappally, president of BDJS,  the NDA will win two seats in the state. “The NDA has grown into a third front in the true sense. Our vote share will increase significantly across the state. In Wayanad also we have been able to give a tough fight,” said Thushar.

