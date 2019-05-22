Home States Kerala

Financial aid must not hurt a child’s self-esteem: Rights panel

The commission also recommended that the government should issue a general circular on the same.

Published: 22nd May 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Child rights

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Tuesday issued an order insisting the distribution of financial aid or any sort of aid given to students should not affect the student’s self-esteem or privacy. 

The order was issued as the protection of the self-esteem and privacy of children in public spaces falls under the purview of child rights protection. The order will be applicable to government establishments, local self-government bodies and non-government establishments. The commission also recommended that the government should issue a general circular on the same.

The commission observed that the poor financial condition of a student should not become a cause for them to be demoralised or be hurt in any way. The government itself has found that more than 12 lakh students live as part of the marginalised section in the society even though the state has come far on the social and economic front. 

