Kerala doctor suspended for wrong surgery on boy

After the incident came to light, the surgeon had first defended his move saying the boy had a hernia and the surgery was performed to remove that.

Published: 22nd May 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a government doctor for performing a wrong surgery on a seven-year-old boy.

The minister while putting the doctor in question under suspension with immediate effect also directed Health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade to conduct an inquiry. The minister also stated that the boy will now be provided with expert treatment at government cost. 

"Based on the report of the Health Services Director Dr RL Saritha, the doctor in question, Dr A Suresh Kumar, consultant, general surgery has been suspended from service with immediate effect. It has been informed that the condition of the boy is stable," reads a statement issued from the minister's office. 

At the same time, the State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case in the incident. While observing that a grave dereliction in duty has occurred from the part of doctors and other medical staffs, K Mohankumar, member SHRC, further directed the medical superintendent to present the explanations of all doctors and staffs who were present at the operation theatre at the time of the incident.

The commission also instructed the Director of Medical Education to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks. 

It is said that instead of operating a cyst in the nose of the boy, the doctors performed an operation for hernia. The boy has been identified as Muhammed Danish of Karuvarankundu, Manjeri.

