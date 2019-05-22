Home States Kerala

Left in Kerala hoping against hope of decent show

Even as they exude confidence externally, the hidden concerns are very much alive.

Published: 22nd May 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:21 AM

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left in Kerala is hoping against hope of a decent show in the Lok Sabha polls. Despite the exit polls predicting a landslide victory for the Congress-led UDF, the Communist camp is optimistic of proving them wrong. 

In fact, the Left leadership appears to be fully confident of putting up a decent performance. The Communist parties are even looking to better their previous tally, when the LDF had won eight seats.
 
With just a day remaining for the Lok Sabha poll results to be announced, there is a significant, though subtle shift in the political mood. Internal bickerings, though not visibly evident, have started seeping out into the open. The recent untimely utterance by CPI leader and Left candidate C Divakaran and another remark by state Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran could well be read as manifestations of conceding defeat. 

Though exit polls predicted just around four to five seats for LDF this time, the front leadership still maintains ‘winnability’ in more than 10 seats. Going one step further, they are also positive that the NDA won’t open its account this time too. 

“Exit polls need not always provide an accurate picture. The voters may not actually reveal whom they voted for, and hence could actually show exaggerated results. The LDF is confident of improving its tally,” reaffirmed CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The CPI too believes that the Left’s performance would be better than expected. 

Even as they exude confidence externally, the hidden concerns are very much alive. “It could be for the first time after the liberation struggle, that there’s a concerted effort to defeat the Left. Just for electoral gains, communal campaigns were unleashed by the UDF and the BJP,” said a senior Left leader.

