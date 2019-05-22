Home States Kerala

Life terms to five RSS/BJP workers for CPIM worker's murder

The court examined 23 witnesses and 49 supporting documents and objects for finalizing the verdict in the case.

Published: 22nd May 2019

By IANS

KANNUR: Five activists of the RSS/BJP were on Wednesday convicted for the murder of a CPI-M worker in Kerala's Kannur in 2006 and sentenced to life imprisonment, while nine others including a top state RSS leader were acquitted.

Communist Party of India-Marxist K.V. Yakub, 24, was attacked on June 13, 2006 while he was in his friend's house near here. The accused first threw a bomb Aat him and when he tried to flee for his life, he was chased and hacked to death.

Additional District Sessions Judge R.L. Baiju convicted and sentenced Shankaran, his brother Manoharan, Vijesh, Prakasan and Kavyesh, all local BJP/RSS leaders in the district, while acquitting nine other accused including Valsan Thillankery, a top leader of RSS in north Kerala was let off.

A fine of Rs 50,000 each was also slapped on the convicts.

