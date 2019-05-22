Home States Kerala

Rift in KC(M) continues, leaders to wait till poll results are out

Published: 22nd May 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Late Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran 
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The rumblings of discontent within the Kerala Congress (M), in connection with the election of party chairman and parliamentary party leader, are moving out of control of the leadership. Though, senior leaders made all-out efforts to settle the issues between Mani and Joseph factions, the adamant stand taken by both the factions has escalated the crisis, bringing the party on the verge of a vertical split.

With both P J Joseph and Jose K Mani staking claim for the chairman’s post, which became vacant following the demise of K M Mani, filling the post through consensus appears to be impossible. At the same time, informal talks between Joseph and Jose K Mani through messengers hit a hurdle after Joy Abraham, party general secretary holding the organisational charge, who initiated the talks, came under severe attack from Jose’s supporters alleging that Joy was favouring Joseph. 

Many of the senior leaders want the KC (M) to continue as a united party and prefer to fill the vacancies of chairman and parliamentary party leader through consensus to avoid a possible split. 

“Mani had always been keen on keeping the party united. Ensuring unity in the party is the greatest tribute we can offer him,” said a senior leader. 

Kerala Congress Mani KC(M)

